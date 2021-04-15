319,413 Shares in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 319,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,290,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.92% of Nevro as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $151.22 on Thursday. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVRO. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

