3,380 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,380 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.1% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $734.52. 397,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,304,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,470.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $665.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $631.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.76 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total transaction of $6,978,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,289,526.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,685,949. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

