3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Up to $22.95

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.95, but opened at $23.84. 3D Systems shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 1,853 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDD. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

