4,047 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $365,392.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,844 shares in the company, valued at $33,731,292.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,458,963 shares of company stock worth $404,199,151. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

