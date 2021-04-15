$42.29 Million in Sales Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to report $42.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the highest is $54.18 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $87.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $524.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.50 million to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $55.34 million, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGIO shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

NASDAQ AGIO traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77.

In related news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after acquiring an additional 393,452 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 208.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,599,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after buying an additional 144,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

