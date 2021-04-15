43,402 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,402 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,950,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $236,097,000 after buying an additional 582,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

NXPI opened at $199.89 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

