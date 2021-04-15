43,500 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Acquired by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after buying an additional 5,803,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $59,989,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 652.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4,942.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,984 shares during the period. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,753,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $35,858.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,854. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 26,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,879,527. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

