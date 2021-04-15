4,567 Shares in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Bought by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 367.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $51.90 on Thursday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.