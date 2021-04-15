4,780 Shares in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,780 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,135.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,723,000 after buying an additional 609,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,741,000 after purchasing an additional 422,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 317,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,801,000 after buying an additional 236,256 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,449,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROCK opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.39. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.