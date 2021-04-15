5,637 Shares in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,637 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $58,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $656,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,600 shares of company stock worth $940,278 in the last ninety days. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $388.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.07. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

SFST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

