6,589 Shares in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 183,388 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 200,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,447,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,402,000 after buying an additional 71,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMN. Piper Sandler cut Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $147,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,704 shares of company stock valued at $501,604. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HMN opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. Research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 56.36%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

