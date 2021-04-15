$676.07 Million in Sales Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to post sales of $676.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $652.20 million to $700.00 million. ChampionX posted sales of $261.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 158.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 451,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,574,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,739 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ChampionX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 26,094 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHX stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. ChampionX has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $25.59.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.