7,132 Shares in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Acquired by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $1,089,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $15,298,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 146,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 117,945 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,622 over the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.