$786.77 Million in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report $786.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $759.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $825.61 million. Lennox International reported sales of $723.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share.

LII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.54.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total value of $130,951.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $524,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $5,076,777. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.66. 218,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,402. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $168.94 and a twelve month high of $334.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

