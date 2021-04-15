8,713 Shares in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Acquired by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,295,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,930,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,639,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,142,000.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Shares of BLCN stock opened at $49.45 on Thursday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.