935 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.9% in the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 6,833 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 85,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,958. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.71 and a 200 day moving average of $205.99. The stock has a market cap of $148.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $141.22 and a 12-month high of $225.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.88.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

