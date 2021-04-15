AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Lowered to Hold at Pareto Securities

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was downgraded by Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

