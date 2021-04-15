ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABB. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

ABB stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in ABB by 9.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 829,300.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 82,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 82,930 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

