Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ANF. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NYSE ANF opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 58,498 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

