Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the March 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $7,377,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 123,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of ACP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.21. 185,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,640. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

