Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Short Interest Up 147.2% in March

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 147.2% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of ABILF stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Ability has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

