Abitshadow Token (ABST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.00

Abitshadow Token (CURRENCY:ABST) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Abitshadow Token has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Abitshadow Token has a market capitalization of $29,536.41 and approximately $16.00 worth of Abitshadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abitshadow Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00068368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.21 or 0.00271544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.17 or 0.00747666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,143.96 or 0.99563909 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.79 or 0.00854281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Abitshadow Token Coin Profile

Abitshadow Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,010,797 coins. Abitshadow Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialAbst and its Facebook page is accessible here. Abitshadow Token’s official website is abitshadow.com.

