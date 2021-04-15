ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AAVMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

