ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Earns Neutral Rating from Mizuho

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,888.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $426,591.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,782 shares of company stock worth $1,355,437. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

