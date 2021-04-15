Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Wendy W. Luscombe Sells 1,523 Shares

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at $706,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wendy W. Luscombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00.

Shares of NYSE AKR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.21. 295,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,545,000 after buying an additional 1,652,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $15,855,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,161,000 after purchasing an additional 709,035 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 220,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,894.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 204,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

