Acerinox’s (ANIOY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ANIOY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Acerinox alerts:

ANIOY opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.69. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.