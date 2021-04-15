Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.16

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.16 and traded as high as $11.37. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 111,902 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

