Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

ADAP stock remained flat at $$5.04 during trading on Thursday. 329,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,705. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $783.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $56,013.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

