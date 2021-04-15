adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get adidas alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in adidas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in adidas by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $166.00 on Monday. adidas has a 1 year low of $102.27 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.75 and a 200-day moving average of $168.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.