Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $570.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Griffin Securities restated a buy rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $547.58.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $510.63 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $325.21 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $244.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $463.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

