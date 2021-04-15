Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.51. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2021 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $187.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.04.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

