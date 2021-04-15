Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT Raised to $133.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.63.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $113.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $46.98 and a one year high of $125.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $46,718,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 201,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,174,000 after purchasing an additional 184,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,901,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 387.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 83,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

