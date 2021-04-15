Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $90.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.69.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,537,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,466,980. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $108,613,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 785,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

