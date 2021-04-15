Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock to C$4.25. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas traded as high as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.16, with a volume of 678567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAV. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 target price on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.86.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$601.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.21.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.