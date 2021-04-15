AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 371.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.82. 6,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,550. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $118.06 and a 12-month high of $223.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.24 and a 200-day moving average of $194.09.

