AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,054. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.57.

Amgen stock traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.82. The stock had a trading volume of 69,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,675. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $147.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

