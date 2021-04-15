AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,741 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

ESGU stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.21. 17,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,423. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

