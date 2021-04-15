AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 12,753 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,753 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $78.56. The company had a trading volume of 849,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,188,982. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $78.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.