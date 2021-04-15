AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 241 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.46. The stock had a trading volume of 55,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,008. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $144.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.18 and a 200 day moving average of $128.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

