Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NVS stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.50. 40,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,771. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

