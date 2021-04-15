Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 169.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.5% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.58. The stock had a trading volume of 124,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,455. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.