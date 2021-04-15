Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.02. 53,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,905. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $155.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.32.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

