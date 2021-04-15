Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 639 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 81,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.60.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.39. 75,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,713. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $98.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

