Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 9,893 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,157,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,893 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 672.5% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 126,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 110,372 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Investec downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

NYSE:LYG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.33. 80,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,972,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.42.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

