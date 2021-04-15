AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AeroCentury had a negative return on equity of 256.67% and a negative net margin of 199.66%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACY opened at $11.19 on Thursday. AeroCentury has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79.

Get AeroCentury alerts:

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for AeroCentury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroCentury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.