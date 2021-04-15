Aeternity Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $122.67 million and $58.64 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 90.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 125.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 380,758,939 coins and its circulating supply is 334,937,996 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

