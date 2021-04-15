Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Trading Down 6.2%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.69. 18,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,256,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFMD shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.45 million, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Affimed by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1,158.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 597,549 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 517,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 431,247 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Affimed by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 296,252 shares during the period. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

