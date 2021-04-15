Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 213,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.7 days.

Several research firms have commented on AGGZF. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ag Growth International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of AGGZF stock opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.