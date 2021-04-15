Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises 1.8% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 37,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,730 in the last quarter.

Shares of A traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.62. The company had a trading volume of 30,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,087. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.42 and a 12-month high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

