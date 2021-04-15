AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 267.1% from the March 15th total of 542,100 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of AIkido Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIKI stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. AIkido Pharma has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

